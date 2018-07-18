Apple releases macOS Movaje Public Beta 3

Apple released the third macOS Mojave public beta just a day after releasing the fourth developer beta.

macOS Mojave includes a new Dark Mode interface for the Finder and apps, Stacks for organizing files on the desktop, Quick Actions for working with files in the Finder, markup in Quick Look, improved screenshots, Camera Continuity so photos you snap with your iPhone appear in documents on your Mac in real time, group FaceTime calls, and more.

Apple showed off macOS 10.14 Mojave at its Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. You can sign up for the public beta at Apple’s website. The official release is coming this fall as a free upgrade.