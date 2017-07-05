macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Beta 6 Released for Developers and Public

Apple released macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta 6 on Wednesday, bringing us another step closer to a general release. The update seems to be essentially just bug fixes.

Rolling out the beta 6 update means we’re getting closer to the official release. We’re probably also close to the end of minor Sierra updates with macOS High Sierra in beta and scheduled to ship this fall.

Apple also released iOS 10.3.3 beta 6 today. Like the Sierra beta, it looks to be bug fixes.

If you’re interested in checking out macOS 10.12.6 public beta head over to Apple’s website.