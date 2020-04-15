iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Available to Order Today Starting at $299

Along with the iPhone SE announcement, Apple also said that the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order today. Order on Apple.com.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Available to order today, ships next week (likely April 24)

US$299 for 11-inch model, US$349 for 12.9-inch model

Using improvements to iPadOS 13.4, the Magic Keyboard gives users a trackpad, new scissor keyboard, and backlit keys. It’s a unique design that gives people 130 of viewing angle.

It has pass-through USB-C charging so you can charge your iPad while leaving the iPad’s USB-C port free for other accessories. Additionally, when paired with the 2020 iPad Pro models, the microphones will be automatically disconnected when the Magic Keyboard is attached and closed.

