There was a question that burning in my mind during the iPhone 12 announcement. What the devil was that mystery patch on the side of the iPhone 12? It turns out, that rectangular patch is only on U.S. models of the iPhone 12, and it’s related to the mmWave 5G capability of the handset.

It’s for mmWave 5G, but I Thought It Was TouchID

When I first noticed the patch, I thought Apple was finally bringing TouchID back to the iPhone. Cupertino added Touch ID into the power button of the new iPad Air, so it seemed like a strong possibility.

However, Apple never mentioned it. The “Hi, Speed” event came and went without mention of that rectangular patch or Touch ID.

An Antenna Window, but Probably Not a Return to ‘You’re Holding it Wrong’

In fact, The Verge has confirmed that the rectangular patch is really an antenna window. It allows the mmWave 5G signals to pass through, and looks like it’s designed to be seen. That way, you’re less likely to hold your iPhone 12 in such a way that you cover up the window.

Since mmWave 5G is a U.S.-only thing for the iPhone 12, you won’t see that window on handsets manufactured for other countries. The n260 and n261 bands are only listed on Apple’s frequency bands page for the U.S.

If You’re Upset About the Lack of mmWave 5G in Your Country, Don’t Be

Some of you might be upset that the iPhone 12 won’t support mmWave 5G in your country. You really shouldn’t be. Yes, mmWave 5G offers far higher speeds than the low-band 5G rolling out at the same time.

The truth, though, is that mmWave 5G is still notoriously unreliable and inconsistent. Even outdoors in a region where the frequencies have rolled out, you might not find an mmWave signal from one street corner to the next.