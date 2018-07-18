New Mophie Battery Packs Charge via Lightning Cable

New Mophie battery packs charge via a Lightning cable. This means you can cut down on yet another cord from your collection. Right now they’re only available in Apple retail stores, Apple online store, and Mophie’s website.

Mophie Battery Packs

As I loaded my backpack with a couple of battery packs a couple of days ago, I wished that I could find one that charged with a Lightning cable. My wish came true.

Each Mophie Powerstation includes an LED indicator and will give you anywhere between 20-70 hours of battery life, depending on the model. One model is a standard battery pack, and the other comes with its own built-in Lightning cable to power your iPhone.

Both models come in two sizes. The smaller models are US$60 and US$80, while the bigger models are US$100.

