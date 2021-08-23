On Monday Apple uploaded the trailer for season two of The Morning Show and it reveals some aspects of the show that fans have been waiting for.

The Morning Show Season 2

Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, this season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything, and the chasm between who we present and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the returning cast for Season 2 includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.