Myst from Cyan Worlds is available now on Apple’s Mac App Store with updated graphics, sound, and more. It also includes M1 Mac support.

The app description says,

Built from the ground up, Myst is teeming with new art, new sound, re-imagined interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization.

Myst was first released for the Mac some 28 years ago and quickly set the standard for immersive puzzle games. This new version is localized for several languages.

This updated Mac version requires macOS 11.5 or higher running on any of these Mac models:

<ul>

<li>All MacBook Pros released since 2018</li>

<li>All iMacs released since 2019</li>

<li>All iMac Pros released since 2017</li>

<li>All MacBook Airs released since 2018</li>

<li>All Mac Pros released since 2019</li>

<li>All Mac minis released since 2018</li>

</ul>

Myst is priced at US$29.99 and is available through Apple’s Mac App Store and Steam.