The U.S. National Park Service celebrates its 104th birthday on Tuesday, August 25. To help celebrate, Apple will donate US$10 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US through August 24 to August 30.

National Parks’ 104th

Apple is introducing multiple ways to donate with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, the Apple Pay donation program, and special content collections in Apple Music, the App Store, and the Apple TV app. Apple CEO Tim Cook:

Our national parks strengthen our connection to nature, to one another, and to the soul of our nation. We’re excited to continue building on our four-year partnership with the National Park Foundation, and to support their work to preserve our parks for generations to come.

Apple Watch Activity Challenge

On August 30, Apple Watch users can participate in an activity challenge to celebrate the milestone. Record a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more to earn an Activity reward and animated stickers for Messages.