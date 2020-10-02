The Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) launched its mobile food ordering platform called LAX Order Now. It supports multiple forms of payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

LAX Order Now

The website lets travelers search, browse, and order food and non-alcoholic drinks from participating restaurants at the airport. It also lets people pick up food without needing physical contact with another person, an important safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport guests can simply use their camera app to scan one of many QR codes located throughout the airport or visit LAXOrderNow.com directly from their mobile device to search and browse menus from any participating restaurant.

Participating Restaurants

Here are the restaurants that are participating at launch, and more will be added in the future.

Terminal 1

California Pizza Kitchen

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Urth Caffe & Bar

Terminal 2

Barney’s Beanery

SLAPFISH Modern Seafood Shack

Terminal 4

Campanile

Coles

Dunkin’ Donuts

Sammy’s Pizza

8 oz. Burger Bar

Terminal 5

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Donburi Bistro

Loteria Grill

Monsieur Marcel

Terminal 6

The Habit Burger Grill

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck

Terminal 7

Ashland Hill

The Counter

Rolling Stone Bar & Grill

Tom Bradley International Terminal

Earl of Sandwich

Vino Volo

