The new MacBook Pros containing the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip became available online and in Apple retail stores on Tuesday. The third generation of AirPods are also now available, as is the HomePod mini in new colors.

New MacBook Pro and AirPods 3 Available Online and in Apple Stores

The 2021 MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models. These start at US$1,999 and US$2,499 respectively. As well as the new chips, there are a variety of new features including a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime camera, an upgraded audio system, and lots of ports.

The AirPods 3 three cost US$179 and feature an updated design and new features such as Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, and IPX4 sweat and water-resistant rating. The US$99 HomePod mini is now available in blue, yellow, and red.