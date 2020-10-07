A Russian copyright designed to force companies like Apple and Google to remove apps related to privacy is quickly being tested by Sony Music Entertainment, SBA Music Publishing, and Universal Music.

Russian Copyright Law

These three record labels have filed preliminary injunctions against Apple in the Moscow City Court on the same day the law went into effect. The record labels want Russian telecom watchdog Roscomnadzor to take action to stop the distribution of copyrighted works. Three apps are currently being targeted:

PewPee Music Player

iMus Music Player

Music Downloader & Player

The labels claim that these apps let users access music without paying for it, although some of the apps offer ad-free subscriptions. Roman Lukyanov, CEO of Semenov & Pevner, a law firm repressing the labels, say these injunctions are a test run:

Representing the labels, Roman Lukyanov of Semenov & Pevzner says that the cases filed with the court are a ‘test run’ and that other copyright holders are standing by to see how things go. Maxim Ryabyko of local anti-piracy group AZAPI says that his members intend to make use of the new law in the future, particularly against Google’s Play Store.

As TorrentFreak notes, these labels could have sent DMCA notices to Apple which would have resulted in the removal of these apps faster than going through the court.