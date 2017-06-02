Nike VaporMax Flyknit Apple Watch Bands Already Sold Out

Nike just started shipping their new Nike+ VaporMax Flyknit Apple Watch bands, but good luck getting one because they’re already sold out. The new bands match Nike’s Day to Night VaporMax Flyknit running shoes, but until they’re back in stock you’ll have to live in a color mismatched world.

The bands were unveiled last week with the promise they’d go on sale Monday, June 1st. That’s exactly what happened, and by Tuesday morning all four colors in 38 mm and 42 mm sizes were sold out.

Like other Apple Watch Nike+ bands, the Day to Night collection is perforated for better breathability. They’re offered in four colors to match the Day to Night VaporMax Flyknit line, and you can buy the bands even if you don’t have the matching shoes—assuming you can find them in stock.

The Apple Watch Nike+ VaporMax Flyknit are priced at US$49 on the Nike website. The matching Vapormax Flyknit shoes are priced starting at $190, but most of those are sold out, too.