Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour Coming to iPhone

Get ready to totally kill your iPhone battery because Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart Tour to Apple’s smartphone. Details are scant right now, other than it’ll ship before March 2019.

Nintendo made the announcement on Twitter saying, “The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour!”

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

The game is currently in development. Nintendo’s other big name games, Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp are already available. Hopefully that’s enough to hold you over until Mario Kart Tour is released.