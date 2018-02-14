OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone, iPad Includes Scripting Support, More

The Omni Group released OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone and iPad on Wednesday, and it’s loaded with features that bring it in line with OmniOutliner 5 for the Mac. The new iOS version is available as a single download with a trial option and in-app purchases for the Essentials and Pro versions.

OmniOutliner 3 includes drag-and-drop between documents for text and outline rows, keyword filtering, multiple templates, PDF export, printing, sync support with OmniOutliner on other devices, and the same file format as OmniOutliner 5 on the Mac. The Essentials version includes all that, and can view outlines with Pro version features.

The Pro version adds in cross-platform JavaScript support, drag-and-drop for images and other files, savable filters, plus PowerPoint and Excel export.

OmniOutliner is an incredibly powerful and versatile outlining app that I’ve been using for years first on the Mac and then on the iPad. It’s been my go-to tool for organizing projects, mapping out product reviews, and even writing books.

OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone and iPad is a free download. OmniOutliner 3 Essentials is priced at US$9.99 as an in-app purchase. OmniOutliner 3 Pro costs $39.99 as an in-app purchase.