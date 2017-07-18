Panic Releases Transmit 5 File Transfer Utility for Mac, Supports Panic Sync and Cloud Services

Panic announced the release of Transmit 5, seven years after the release of version 4 of its popular file transfer app. New features include support for Panic Sync and 10 cloud services.

From Panic’s blog post:

With one massive update we’ve brought everyone’s favorite file-transferring truck into the future with more speed, more servers, more features, more fixes, a better UI, and even Panic Sync. Everything from the core file transfer engine to the “Get Info” experience was rethought, overhauled, and improved.

New Features in Transmit 5

Transmit 5 now includes support for interfacing with Backblaze B2, Box, Google Drive, DreamObjects, Dropbox, Microsoft Azure, and Rackspace Cloud Files. It also still supports FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and S3.

Panic Sync is the company’s homegrown syncing service it uses for keeping data synced between devices. The service is encrypted, and Panic can’t see your data. It’s available for Transmit 5, Transmit iOS, Prompt 2, Coda 2.5, and Coda iOS. You can read more about Panic Sync on Panic’s site.

Panic also said Transmit was faster thanks to a complete rewrite of the engine.

Transmit 5 Pricing

Transmit 5 is priced at $35 for one week, after which is will rise to $45. The company supports Apple Pay on its website.

Panic specifically announced there won’t be an upgrade price, noting, “Fun fact: it’s been seven years since we last charged for an update to Transmit!” There is a trial version of the app.

The company also said it won’t be on the Mac App Store because Apple doesn’t offer a mechanism for demos.