Password Protection Comes To Pages, Numbers, Keynotes on iOS, Mac, iCloud

Apple updated its suite of iWork apps across iOS, macOS and iCloud web apps. The feature that stands out the most is the ability to add password protection to your documents using Touch ID. Until now, Notes was the only document-related app in the Default Apps ecosystem that enabled secure notes, and it’s great that more apps have this feature.
The macOS updates can be downloaded through the Mac App Store, while iOS updates are on the App Store. The iCloud versions were updated on Apple’s end.
iWork Patch Notes
Pages 3.1 Updates
- Format text as superscript or subscript, use ligatures, and change text background color
- Add bookmarks to easily link from one part of your document to another
- Add elegant mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation
- Quickly open password-protected documents using Touch ID
- Import and export documents in Rich Text Format (RTF)
- Easily replace missing fonts in your document
- New leader lines make pie charts easier to read
- Customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region
Numbers 3.1 Updates
- Easily add current or historical stock information to spreadsheets
- Use the new My Stocks template to easily track your portfolio
- A powerful new editing experience makes entering data and formulas fast and easy
- New action menu keeps most common tasks one tap away
- Quickly open password-protected spreadsheets using Touch ID
- Format text as superscript or subscript, use ligatures, and change text background color
- New leader lines make pie charts easier to read
- Easily replace missing fonts in your spreadsheet
- While collaborating on a spreadsheet, you can now cut, copy, paste, and duplicate sheets
- Customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region
- Edit rich text within table cells
Keynote 3.1 Updates
- Change slide master and customize slide background
- Rehearse a presentation with current slide, presenter notes and time all in one view
- Quickly open password-protected presentations using Touch ID
- Format text as superscript or subscript, use ligatures, and change text background color
- Easily replace missing fonts in your presentation
- New leader lines make pie charts easier to read
- Import Keynote 1 presentations
- Post interactive presentations on Medium, WordPress, and other websites
- Customize dates, times, and currencies for your language or region