Password Protection Comes To Pages, Numbers, Keynotes on iOS, Mac, iCloud

Apple updated its suite of iWork apps across iOS, macOS and iCloud web apps. The feature that stands out the most is the ability to add password protection to your documents using Touch ID. Until now, Notes was the only document-related app in the Default Apps ecosystem that enabled secure notes, and it’s great that more apps have this feature.

The macOS updates can be downloaded through the Mac App Store, while iOS updates are on the App Store. The iCloud versions were updated on Apple’s end.

iWork Patch Notes