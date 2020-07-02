Pay Your Apple Card Bill Online With the New Web Portal

Apple has finally created a web page to let you pay your Apple Card bill online. Previously, customers could only pay through the Wallet app or over the phone.

Pay Apple Card Bills Online

The website lets you check your card balance, view your statements, and make payments. You can also contact customer support through the website, too.

Just like in the Wallet app you can also download monthly statements, manage scheduled payments, add a bank account, and see the benefits you get with the card through Mastercard. Finally, people can sign up for an Apple Card, which is nice if you want an Apple Card but don’t have Apple devices. All you need is an Apple ID to sign into the website.