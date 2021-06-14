On Monday the team behind Pixelmator Pro announced that its Mac app will integrate with the upcoming Shortcuts app on macOS Monterey.

Pixelmator Pro Shortcuts

Apple revealed at WWDC 2021 that Shortcuts is coming to the next version of macOS. It will support and eventually supplant the legacy Automator app.

Pixelmator didn’t share many details yet, but an example shortcut they shared involves Pixelmator Pro’s image resizing tool using machine learning. They also welcome requests for shortcuts at [email protected].