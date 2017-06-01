Plex Adds Live TV Viewing to iPhone, iPad

Plex is known for its DVR streaming, and now it’s adding in over the air live viewing for iPhone and iPad users. You’ll need a Plex-compatible DVR device, a digital TV antenna, and a Plex Pass subscription.

Plex’s new features let subscribers with the right mix of gear watch live over the air HD TV channels, which will no doubt make the service more enticing to cord cutters and potential cord cutters ready to ditch their monthly cable TV bill.

There’s a comprehensive list of supported DVR devices on the Plex website along with suggestions for HD antennas, too. And, as if adding over the air HD TV support wasn’t enough, Plex also now lets you record and watch shows at the same time and added in-app DVR management.

What’s missing, at least for now, is Apple TV support. Plex says support for more devices is in the works, so hopefully Apple TV users can get in on the live watching action soon.

Plex Pass is priced at US$4.99 a month, $39.99 a year, or $119.99 for a lifetime license. The Plex app for iPhone and iPad is a free download on Apple’s App Store.