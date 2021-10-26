Many employers have downsized their office spaces. Rather than offering a desk for every employee, hybrid and other office policies have led to hot desking or hoteling. This usually means you spend your first chunk of time at the office plugging your peripherals and monitors into your MacBook. Plugable has launched a new universal docking station that can end all of that.

Maximum Compatibility Means More Productivity

The new UD-3900C docking station offers all the ports you might ask for. It includes two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, and gigabit Ethernet. It also provides high-quality audio in and out, along with two HDMI ports for connecting to multiple monitors.

To connect to your MacBook, all you need is the included hybrid USB 3.0 and USB-C cable. The cable terminates in a USB 3.0 connector, but an attached adapter allows it to also work with any available USB-C port.

The Intelligent Universal Docking Station

The Plugable UD-3900C makes it easy to use the hub with any Mac or Windows laptop. It fully supports M1 Macs, including DisplayLink dual monitor support at resolutions up to 1920×1080. Built-in tools like the docking station’s Display Layout Provisioning (Windows only) help customize your experience and keep everything the way you want it even after undocking and redocking.

Whether you dock your MacBook just for display support and a wired keyboard/mouse setup or if you’ve got a whole suite of peripherals to connect to, the UD-3900C can handle it. By keeping all of those peripherals connected to the docking station, all you need to do when you start the work day is plug your laptop into power and the UD-3900C. Everything else is right where you left it.

Plugable’s UD-3900C is available from Amazon now for $119. For a limited time, you can use a digital coupon to save $15 off the retail price.