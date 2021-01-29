A new endless runner game has debuted on Apple Arcade today. It’s called Populus Run and you control an entire crowd of characters.

Apple Arcade – Populus Run

The goal of the game is the reach the end of the race with at least one character left. You collect other characters along the way. Bigger crowds can be dangerous though, so watch for falling objects.

Dodge giant fast food

Slide down pipes like at a waterpark

Battle rapper bosses, including Macaron, Donut, and Burger

Test yourself in Hardcore mode

Collect all the secret characters who are hidden in the levels

You can play Populus Run and other arcade games with an Apple Arcade subscription which costs US$4.99/year. You can also get the service as part of an Apple One subscription.