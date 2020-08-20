Porsche announced on Thursday that it has fully integrated Apple Music into the Porsche Taycan electric vehicle. The Taycan also comes with CarPlay in its touchscreen display. The car will be introduced in September and launched by the end of 2020.

Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and International Content:

Since Apple Music launched, we’ve been working to bring our customers the best music experience possible in the car, and Porsche has been on the cutting edge in this space. Porsche builds sports cars at the highest level and today, with the introduction of the Taycan, customers now can choose Apple Music built-in seamlessly to find the perfect soundtrack for every drive.

Porsche Taycan Apple Music

Launching in September, the Porsche Taycan has three-year complimentary music streaming for Apple Music subscribers. There are multiple ways that drivers can access their music:

Porsche Voice Assistant: Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music.

Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music. Discover on Broadcast Radio, Listen on Apple Music: Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio.

Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio. Exclusive Playlists: Listen to curated playlists from Porsche, only on Apple Music.

Listen to curated playlists from Porsche, only on Apple Music. In-Car Streaming Data: Complimentary in-car music streaming for 3 years.

Complimentary in-car music streaming for 3 years. Up to Six Months Included: New and existing Porsche owners get up to 6 months free of Apple Music.

For even better audio quality, drivers can pair a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System with Apple Digital Masters for studio-quality sound in their Porsche Taycan.