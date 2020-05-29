Apple Releases PowerBeats Pro in Four New Colors

Apple is releasing four new colors to Powerbeats Pro: Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Lava Red, and Spring Yellow. No other updates or features have been made to the product line. They are available to order on June 9 for the same price of US$249.

Powerbeats Pro Features

Up to 9 hours of battery life, and a five-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening time

H1 chip which enables hands-free “Hey Siri”

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Apple delivered the new Powerbeats Pro to members of the eSports organization FaZe Clan via drone.