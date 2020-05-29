Apple Releases PowerBeats Pro in Four New Colors

Apple is releasing four new colors to Powerbeats Pro: Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Lava Red, and Spring Yellow. No other updates or features have been made to the product line. They are available to order on June 9 for the same price of US$249.
Powerbeats Pro Features
- Up to 9 hours of battery life, and a five-minute charge gives you 1.5 hours of listening time
- H1 chip which enables hands-free “Hey Siri”
- IPX4 sweat and water resistance
Apple delivered the new Powerbeats Pro to members of the eSports organization FaZe Clan via drone.
This morning, Beats “dropped” the new colors to the members of FaZe Clan, the world’s most influential gaming organization, in celebration of their 10-year anniversary on May 30th. Fans of the team, Beats delivered the product to FaZe Clan’s Los Angeles home in a way the gamers would appreciate—via drone.
Leave a Reply