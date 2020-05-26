Apple Pro Display XDR Wins 2020 Display Industry Award

Apple’s Pro XDR screen is among the winners of the 2020 Display Industry Awards. These are awarded to displays that “embody the profound level of innovation within the industry and exemplify how crucial displays have become to nearly every aspect of daily life.”

26th Annual Awards

The Pro Display XDR was unveiled in 2019 alongside the Mac Pro. A 32-inch LCD screen, it gives customers 6K Retina resolution with over 20 million pixels. It features P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit color depth, 1,000 nits of brightness with a 1,600 peak, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Wei Chen, chair of the DIA committee: