Apple Pro Display XDR Wins 2020 Display Industry Award

Apple’s Pro XDR screen is among the winners of the 2020 Display Industry Awards. These are awarded to displays that “embody the profound level of innovation within the industry and exemplify how crucial displays have become to nearly every aspect of daily life.”
26th Annual Awards
The Pro Display XDR was unveiled in 2019 alongside the Mac Pro. A 32-inch LCD screen, it gives customers 6K Retina resolution with over 20 million pixels. It features P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit color depth, 1,000 nits of brightness with a 1,600 peak, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.
Wei Chen, chair of the DIA committee:
Taking advantage of the unique properties of OLED technology, two of this year’s winners, Samsung Foldables and Audi AG’s 7-inch OLED Virtual Mirror System, were able to bring electronic information displays into new applications. Additionally, with OLED’s rapid growth, the incumbent LCD technology continues to fight for footing by gaining new capabilities—as demonstrated by BOE’s ultra-high definition (UHD) BD Cell and Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Both have achieved high-dynamic-range (HDR) display performance in LCD, each with their own unique approach; and Toray’s SCO has the potential to enhance future LCD displays’ performance.
