Apple revealed the title of Jon Stewart’s future show on Apple TV+. Called “The Problem With Jon Stewart” it will launch this fall and will be a multi-year partnership.

The Problem With Jon Stewart

This new show will be Mr. Stewart’s first since “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” ended in 2015. “The Problem” will have multiple seasons with hour-long episodes to explore topics part of the national conversation, as well has Mr. Stewarts advocacy work. Further, a companion podcast to the show will go into more depth about different topics.

The show will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.