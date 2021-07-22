Apple and Sony are partnering to offer PlayStation 5 owners a six month trial of Apple TV+. Redeem the offer between July 22, 2021 and July 22, 2022. After the trial period is over the plan will renew for the standard US$4.99/month fee.

Free Apple TV+

You’ll need:

An Apple ID

A PlayStation Network account

To redeem the offer, look for the Apple TV app on the PS5 in the search bar or under All Apps in Media Home. Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create one if you don’t currently have one.

Sony has an FAQ here with a list of Terms and Conditions.