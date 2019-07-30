U.S. Mac Pro Manufacturing Could Stick Around

During Apple’s Q3 2019 earnings call, Tim Cook briefly talked about the Mac Pro, saying the company still wants U.S. Mac Pro manufacturing to stay.

Mac Pro in the US

The 2013 Mac Pro had been made by a contractor in Austin, Texas, but a previous report had said Mac Pro manufacturing was moving to China. Quanta Computer Inc was said to be the new contractor, as shipping costs would be lower than if the company imported components.

During the call, Mr. Cook said:

We’ve been making the Mac Pro in the US. We want to continue to do that. So we’re working and investing currently in capacity to do so, because we want to continue to be here.

It’s possible that the first Mac Pros would be made in China, and Apple could gradually ramp up new facilities in the U.S. until they’re ready to take over. Apple recently asked the White House for the Mac Pro to be exempt from tariffs. President Trump turned down the request, so it makes sense for Apple to continue with U.S. Mac Pro manufacturing.