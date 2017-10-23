Quicken for Mac 2018 Launches, Subscription Only

Quicken Inc. announced the next version of its self-titled flagship product, Quicken for Mac 2018 (and Quicken for Windows). The company has three different version of the accounting and billing software, Quicken Starter, Quicken Deluxe, and Quicken Premier. Following the lead of other companies, Quicken said the upgrade will be available by subscription, only.

New Features

Chief among the new features is access to online bills from more than 11,000 billers. They’re integrated into what Quicken called, “a streamlined bill workflow.” There are also expanded investment capabilities with specific lot tracking; a “highly” customizable portfolio view; and, loan tracking features that include “what-if” loan analysis.

DropBox Storage Bonus, Yelp and PayPal Integration

Subscribers get an additional 5GB of additional storage from DropBox included with their subscription. Premier memberships also include the ability to include Yelp links and PayPal payments in bills.

Quicken for Subscriptions

Subscriptions (or “memberships”) are sold in one or two-year increments. The company pitched this pricing as allowing customers to get a continual stream of updates, rather than buying major new versions. They may be counting on Mac users forgetting the long, long, long passages of time that passed between Quicken for Mac updates when Intuit still owned it.

That said, many will likely see this pricing as reasonable. Here’s how it breaks down:

Quicken Starter (Mac & Windows): One-year membership: $34.99 Two-year membership: $49.99 (available at retail)

Quicken Deluxe (Mac & Windows): One-year membership: $49.99 Two-year membership: $79.99 (available at retail)

Quicken Premier (Mac & Windows): One-year membership: $74.99 Two-year membership: $119.99 (available at retail)



Quicken for Mac 2018 is available now at Quicken.com, Staples, and Amazon. Amazon has 27-month subscriptions for the two-year prices listed above (Starter, Deluxe, Premier)