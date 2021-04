A report on Monday shows that QuikTrip is rolling out support for Apple Pay at its gas pumps (via Appleosophy).

Twitter user @Thailer_James took a photo of a QuikTrip gas pump with a sticker showing that contactless payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay is available. The company already supports these types of payments inside its gas stations.

As with other Apple Pay purchases, customers with an Apple Card as their main way to pay will get 2% cash back.