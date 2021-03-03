A new report says that Jodie Comer is Ridley Scott’s choice to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in “Kitbag” (via Deadline).

Jodie Comer for Kitbag

“Kitbag” is an upcoming film about Napoleon Bonaparte directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Production starts in early 2022. Derived from the saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag” the film seeks to explore Napoleon’s origins and his rise to power as emperor, but viewed through his relationship with his wife Josephine.

Sources say that Ms. Comer as Josephine is almost a guarantee. Apple Studios will finance and produce the film.