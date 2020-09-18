macOS Big Sur will be available later this fall instead of launching alongside iOS 14, et al. Safari 14 will be included but it’s not limited to Big Sur. Mac users running macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina can also get the update. Here’s what is new.

Safari 14 Features

You can download Safari 14 by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

New tab bar design shows more tabs on screen and displays favicons by default

Customizable start page allows you to set a background image and add new sections

Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Removes support for Adobe Flash for improved security

Safari 14 Security Fixes

The latest Safari update also fixes security issues affecting the browser, and you can read more at Apple’s web page. Here are two of them:

WebKit

Available for : macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave

: macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave Impact : Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description : A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-9948: Brendan Draper (@6r3nd4n) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

WebKit