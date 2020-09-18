macOS Big Sur will be available later this fall instead of launching alongside iOS 14, et al. Safari 14 will be included but it’s not limited to Big Sur. Mac users running macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina can also get the update. Here’s what is new.
Safari 14 Features
You can download Safari 14 by going to System Preferences > Software Update.
- New tab bar design shows more tabs on screen and displays favicons by default
- Customizable start page allows you to set a background image and add new sections
- Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Removes support for Adobe Flash for improved security
Safari 14 Security Fixes
The latest Safari update also fixes security issues affecting the browser, and you can read more at Apple’s web page. Here are two of them:
WebKit
- Available for: macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
- Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2020-9948: Brendan Draper (@6r3nd4n) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
WebKit
- Available for: macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
- Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
- CVE-2020-9951: Marcin ‘Icewall’ Noga of Cisco Talos
