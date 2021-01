Apple has shared photos shot on iPhone 12 from people around the world. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have two cameras consisting of a wide and ultra-wide lens, with ƒ/1.6 aperture for the former. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max each have three cameras: Wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto.

Shot on iPhone 12

You can find the entire photo series on Apple’s website but here are a few of my favorites. You can also read my analysis of the iPhone 12 camera features here.