PSA: Skype 7 Shuts Down November 1, Skype 8 Required Going Forward

Microsoft is shutting down the desktop version of Skype 7 starting on November 1st, 2018, which means you’ll have to upgrade to version 8, like it or not. The mobile version will stop working on November 15th.

The Skype 8 interface is getting mixed reactions. Personally, I like to call it “Kindergarten Skype.”

Regardless of how you feel about the redesigned interface, if you rely on Skype for online voice and video chats, you’ll have to install the new version soon. After Microsoft’s deadlines, Skye 7 will launch, but won’t let you participate in any chats.

Skype is a free download from Microsoft’s Skype website. It’s also available on Apple’s App Store for iPhone and iPad.