Software Update to Fix iOS GPS Coming in November

Starting on November 3, 2019, certain older iPhones and iPads from 2012 to later will get an update to keep iOS GPS corrected.

iOS GPS Update

There is a GPS time rollover issue that started affecting GPS devices on April 6, 2019. But iOS GPS won’t be affected until November 3, 2019. Here is the list of iOS versions and devices that will get the update:

iOS 10.3.4 : iPhone 5; iPad 4th gen Wi-Fi + Cellular

: iPhone 5; iPad 4th gen Wi-Fi + Cellular iOS 9.3.6 : iPhone 4s; iPad mini 1st gen Wi-Fi + Cellular; iPad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular;

iPad 3rd gen Wi-Fi + Cellular

The GPS issue doesn’t affect iPod touch or Wi-Fi-only iPads. Newer iOS devices aren’t affected either.

