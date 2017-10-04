Apple’s AirPlay 2 Coming to Sonos in 2018

Today in New York, Sonos announced support for AirPlay 2, coming in 2018. Details were sparse about what this support meant, however. Throughout the presentation, it was detailed that the brand new, voice-controllable Sonos One would support AirPlay 2, so that’s definitely on the list. It’s also reasonable to assume that the current-generation PLAY:5 will work with AirPlay 2, since that’s what was used to demonstrate the feature. Whether this will work with other Sonos speakers, though, no one is currently saying.

Based on the evolution of Sonos’s technology, I would venture to say that the PLAYBASE, PLAYBAR, and PLAY:1 will also support AirPlay 2, but that the older PLAY:3 and original PLAY:5 might not. As we get more information, we’ll be sure to share.