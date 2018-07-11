Sonos Speakers Get AirPlay 2 Support

Sonos just added AirPlay 2 support to its speakers, making them the first third-party offering that can take advantage of Apple’s streaming audio platform. AirPlay 2 support is available as a software update for newer Sonos speaker products.

Sonos says its AirPlay 2 compatibility update is available for the Sonos One, Beam, Playbase, and the second generation Play:5. You can use AirPlay 2 with older Sonos products if you grou them with newer speakers.

AirPlay 2 support isn’t coming as a surprise from Sonos. The company confirmed earlier this year AirPlay 2 support was in the works, and later said it would come in July.

Sonos even lets you use Amazon Alexa to control AirPlay 2, in a manner of speaking. After you start streaming music with Siri voice commands, you can use your Alexa-compatible device—like an Echo or Sonos speaker—to adjust the volume or skip to the next song.

You can install the AirPlay 2 software update through the Sonos Controller app on your iPhone.