Sonos Speakers Get AirPlay 2 Support

Sonos just added AirPlay 2 support to its speakers, making them the first third-party offering that can take advantage of Apple’s streaming audio platform. AirPlay 2 support is available as a software update for newer Sonos speaker products.
Sonos says its AirPlay 2 compatibility update is available for the Sonos One, Beam, Playbase, and the second generation Play:5. You can use AirPlay 2 with older Sonos products if you grou them with newer speakers.
AirPlay 2 support isn’t coming as a surprise from Sonos. The company confirmed earlier this year AirPlay 2 support was in the works, and later said it would come in July.
Sonos even lets you use Amazon Alexa to control AirPlay 2, in a manner of speaking. After you start streaming music with Siri voice commands, you can use your Alexa-compatible device—like an Echo or Sonos speaker—to adjust the volume or skip to the next song.
You can install the AirPlay 2 software update through the Sonos Controller app on your iPhone.
Options are always good, So, now apple users have more choices when it comes to wireless speakers. Sonos is the first of many third-party vendors to make their product compatible with AirPlay 2 and there will be others to follow.