Want to Explore the Upside Down? Check Out Stranger Things: The Game

Stranger Things did an amazing job at sucking us into the 1980s, and now the show is doing it again with a new iPhone and iPad video game. Stranger Things: The Game is loaded with 1980s goodness, along with the Upside Down, to get you ready for the show’s Season 2 premiere.

Stranger Things: The Game looks, feels, and sounds like a video game from 1984. You get to explore the town of Hawkins, the science lab, and the Upside Down as the characters from the show while solving the town’s mysteries.

The game is a free download for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch at Apple’s App Store. And yes, Barb is there.