New Drama Series ‘Suspicion’ Planned for Apple TV+, Starring Uma Thurman

Apple ordered a new drama series for Apple TV+ called Suspicion. It will star actress Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction).

Suspicion

Based on the Israeli series False Flag and described as a “high-paced thriller” Suspicion is about the kidnapping of an American businesswoman’s son. It’s captured on video and goes viral, and four British citizens staying at the hotel where the abduction takes place are the main suspects.

Also starring in the series is Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

It will be directed by Chris Long and produced by Darin McLeod, while Rob Williams will be the showrunner.

Further Reading

