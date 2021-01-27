As was rumored previously, Apple is now selling individual AirPods Max Ear Cushions. They attach and re-attach with magnets to give owners an easy way to customize their headphones (via MacRumors).

Swap AirPods Max Ear Cushions

Each fusion is available to purchase for US$69 as a pair. They are available in Silver, Black, Green, Sky Blue, and Red. But you don’t have to buy the same color as the headset itself. As MacRumors found there is a total of 125 color combinations to explore.

AirPods Max Ear Cushions can be purchased today and the current delivery date is from Friday, January 29 to Monday, February 2.