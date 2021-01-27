As was rumored previously, Apple is now selling individual AirPods Max Ear Cushions. They attach and re-attach with magnets to give owners an easy way to customize their headphones (via MacRumors).

Swap AirPods Max Ear Cushions

Each fusion is available to purchase for US$69 as a pair. They are available in Silver, Black, Green, Sky Blue, and Red. But you don’t have to buy the same color as the headset itself. As MacRumors found there is a total of 125 color combinations to explore.

AirPods Max Ear Cushions can be purchased today and the current delivery date is from Friday, January 29 to Monday, February 2.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments