T-Mobile added Apple Pay as an option for customers to pay their bills with, available on its website and in the app.

You can use Apple Pay to set up automatic payments. Additionally, if you have an Apple Card you’ll get 3% cash back for using Apple Pay. So far it seems limited to paying bills, and Apple Pay isn’t an option for buying smartphones and accessories from T-Mobile.

