Targus Announces Find My Backpack

Shortly before launching the AirTag smart locator, Apple opened up Find My integration for third-party accessories. Several manufacturers have already brought products to market, including two VanMoof e-bikes, Chipolo, and a model of Belkin earbuds. Targus, a leader in carrying cases and backpacks for electronics, is joining the club. The Cypress Hero EcoSmart is the first Find My backpack, shipping in the spring of 2022.

An “Intelligently Designed” Backpack

The Cypress Hero EcoSmart can fit laptops up to 16 inches. This size makes it perfectly suited for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. For storing your gear, it has a dedicated padded laptop compartment, along with “plenty of pockets and storage compartments”.

Targus makes the Cypress Hero, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, from recycled water bottles. It features a built-in tracking device that will connect with your iPhone. Thanks to Find My, you’ll be able to keep track of your tech and anything else in the backpack whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Meeting the Needs of Mobile, Eco-Conscious Consumers

Scott Elrich, director of global product management – soft cases at Targus, explained the thinking behind this new backpack.

With today’s mobile consumers who carry several devices and personal belongings, keeping track of them all can be challenging. We have combined the latest Apple technology with a smart, carefully designed backpack that meets the needs of today’s mobile and eco-conscious consumers for superior comfort, convenience, and functionality – whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

The exact retail price and release date for the Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack have yet to be announced. However, Targus says it will begin shipping next spring, in 2022.