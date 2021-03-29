Apple announced several updates to Apple TV+ in anticipation of Earth Day 2021, including a new wildlife documentary and new seasons of original series on Apple TV+.

Earth Day at Apple TV+

First, a wildlife documentary narrated by David Attenborough will premiere on the service Friday, April 16. Titled “The Year Earth Changed” it will examine the year during COVID lockdown and how a decrease in human activity has affected wildlife “The Year Earth Changed” is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, directed by Tom Beard, and executive produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper.

Second, the wildlife series “Tiny World” narrated by Paul Rudd is returning for season two. The series examines the world from the perspective of the world’s tiniest creatures. Season two will show us anemone shrimp, which clap to signal their intent as cleaners of predatory fish; the “biting” behavior of fang blenny fish, filmed in slow-motion with unprecedented use of phantom high-speed cameras; and Etruscan shrews, known to be the hungriest mammals on earth.

Finally, nature documentary “Earth At Night In Color” narrated by Tom Hiddleston is also returning for season two. This series explores the natural world at night using special low-light cameras to capture the behavior of animals in the dark. Some animals in the new season include pumas, polar bears, manta rays, and tiny planktonic life at night in the ocean. “Earth At Night In Color” is produced by Offspring Films. The series is executive produced by Alex Williamson and series produced by Sam Hodgson.