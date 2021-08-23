T-Mobile has an offer for Magenta and Magenta Max subscribers. They can get a free year of Apple TV+ just days after the carrier revealed its latest data breach.

Free Apple TV+

This offer starts on August 25 for new and existing members of these two plans from T-Mobile. It includes participants in the Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium and small T-Mobile for Business plans.

Sprint customers can visit promotions.t-mobile.com and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1. The offer is worth US$59.88 before taxes.

T-Mobile says this can be included in its offer of three free months of Apple TV+ for buyers of a new iPhone or iPad.