Apple Updates Touch Bar MacBook Pro with 32 GB RAM, New Keyboard

Apple released updated 13-inch and 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro models on Thursday. The new models ship with up to 32 GB RAM, a redesigned keyboard, new processors, and more.

The new 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro ships with a 2.2 Ghz or 2.6 GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 with a 2.9 GHz Core i9 option, 16 GB RAM with a 32 GB option, SSD storage from 256 GB up to 4 TB, and Radeon Pro 555X or 560X graphics card with 4 GB RAM. It also includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p FaceTime camera, stereo speakers, three microphones, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The 2.2 GHz model starts at US$2399 and the 2.6 GHz model is priced starting at $2799.

The new 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro comes with a 2.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with a 2.7 GHz quad-core Core i7 option, 8 GB RAM with a 16 GB option, 256 GB SSD with storage options up to 2 TB, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. The laptop includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p FaceTime camera, stereo speakers, three microphones, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Pricing for the refreshed 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro starts at $1799 for the 2.2 GHz model and $1999 for the 2.6 GHz model.

The new models are available in silver or space gray now online and in Apple’s retail stores.