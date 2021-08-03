The Touch ID Magic Keyboard that Apple introduced with the M1 iMac can now be purchased as a separate accessory. However, it’s only available in silver and not the colorful options you get with the M1 iMac.

Apple’s Touch ID Magic Keyboard

There are two versions available:

iPad users should note that although this keyboard can be used with an iPad, the Touch ID functionality only works with an M1 Mac running macOS 11.4 or later.

