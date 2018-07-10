Trism II: Original iPhone Game Gets Sequel for App Store’s 10th Birthday

Demiforce just released TRISM II, the long-awaited sequel to Steve Demeter’s TRISM, one of the first iPhone blockbuster games. The release not coincidentally coincides with the App Store’s 10th anniversary, and as a big part of the App Store’s early success, TRISM II got a tweet from Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller Tuesday.

TRISM II

TRISM II is a match-three game that builds on the first version with a narrative storyline and more.

From the game’s App Store entry:

In July 2008, Steve Demeter launched his indie game TRISM the first day the AppStore opened. TRISM went on to chart in the Top 10 overall for many months, winning a landslide of industry awards. Among a number of media appearances, Apple featured Steve in an Apple keynote as the first of their AppStore developer showcase documentaries. Released ten years to the day since TRISM and the AppStore first launched, TRISM 2 is a return to form in AppStore gaming. Offering a level of vision and uniqueness that could only be achieved via an indie passion project, TRISM 2 boasts a fully interactive open world, deep narrative storyline, branching subquests, multiple endings, and episodic content.

Here’s the trailer for the game:

TRISM II is available now for $2.99 with no in-app purchases.