British comedy series “Trying” on Apple TV+ will return for season two on Friday, May 14, debuting globally. It has also been renewed for a third season.

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “Marvel’s The Punisher”), produced by Sam Pinnell (“Motherland,” “Derry Girls”), co-produced by Tim Mannion, and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Season two has eight episodes and one will be released weekly on Fridays. Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) continue through the adoption process after having been approved by the panel. Now they’re trying to match with a child but it’s not easy, helped by their social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton). When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.