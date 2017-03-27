Apple Releases tvOS 10.2 with Watch Anywhere Video Rental Support

Along with iOS 10.3, Apple released tvOS 10.2 on Monday. The update for the fourth generation Apple TV added support for renting an iTunes movie on one device and watching it on another.

tvOS 10.2 update also offers accelerated scrolling support for UIKit and TVMLKit apps, along with Device Enrollment Program support. It also includes expanded mobile device management and VideoToolbox framework supprt.

You’ll need a fourth generation Apple TV for the update, and it’ll auto-install in the next few days depending on your device’s update schedule. If waiting isn’t your thing, go to Settings > System > Software Update on your Apple TV to start downloading now.