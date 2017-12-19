tvOS 11.2.5 Developer Beta Released for Apple TV

Apple’s busy developer beta release rollout on Tuesday included tvOS 11.2.5 beta 2. Apple also released developer beta 2 for iOS 11.2.5 and watchOS 4.2.2.

tvOS 11.2.5 so far appears to be a bug fix release. It requires a fourth or fifth generation Apple TV to install, and an Apple developer account.

The public version of the beta should be available in the next couple of days. The final release is likely coming soon and will be a free download for all fourth and fifth generation Apple TV owners.