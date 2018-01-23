tvOS 11.2.5 Released with More Bug and Security Fixes

Along with iOS 11.2.5 for the iPhone and iPad, Apple released tvOS 11.2.5 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. The update includes bug fixes along with several patches for security flaws.

Aside from the list of security fixes, tvOS 11.2.5 looks like primarily a bug fix release. It’s a free update for all fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K owners.

To install tvOS 11.2.5, navigate to the Settings app on your Apple TV and then go to System > Software Updates. If you have automatic updates enabled tvOS 11.2.5 will install on your Apple TV’s normal weekly schedule.